Parents Want Feds Penalized For Leaking Info In ICE Raid Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Two families who had been negotiating a settlement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after their homes were raided asked a Georgia federal court to sanction the government, saying that confidential discussions were disclosed to the court to lower their final award. The Vargas and Padilla families, who have accused ICE agents of wrongly detaining their U.S. citizen children after 2016 raids, told the court on Tuesday that the government violated confidentiality rules by disclosing mediation discussions and email exchanges revealing the amount of money it privately offered them. "Defendant specifically relied on the confidential material and specifically referenced the negotiated dollar amounts in arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS