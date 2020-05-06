American Airlines Can't Dodge Military Benefits Claim

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge is refusing to pare down a proposed class action accusing American Airlines of giving military reserve pilots the short shrift on benefits, finding the dispute at issue was not outside the court's bounds. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III on Tuesday denied the airline's bid to dismiss a breach of contract claim from American Airlines pilot James Scanlan's lawsuit claiming the company didn't properly contribute to a 401(k) profit-sharing plan while pilots were on short-term military leave. Judge Bartle said that under the Railway Labor Act, so-called minor disputes — which are issues concerning how to interpret...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS