Restasis Buyers Win Cert. Battle In Allergan Monopoly Case

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Health care plans, welfare funds and other buyers of Allergan's extremely successful dry eye treatment Restasis have won class certification in the sweeping litigation accusing the drugmaker of illegally keeping generic rivals on the sidelines, with three firms tapped to head up their legal team. In a lengthy decision out of New York federal court Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon certified a class of end-payors — which is estimated to cover up to 40,000 benefit plans as well as more than 1 million insured and uninsured consumers — over objections from Allergan that the group included too many uninjured buyers....

