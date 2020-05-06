AT&T Ducks NY State Court Suit Over Time Warner Merger

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has dismissed a proposed shareholder action accusing AT&T and its leadership of misleading Time Warner shareholders in order to induce them to approve Time Warner's acquisition by AT&T. New York State Supreme Court Judge Barry Ostrager's Tuesday decision and order on AT&T's motion to dismiss investor Robert Hoffman's proposed class action ends the matter in state court as a similar consolidated suit remains pending in federal court in Manhattan. Judge Ostrager determined in his order that AT&T did not omit material information from offering documents it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it...

