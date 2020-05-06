Union Says United Airlines Cut Pay After Getting $5B In Relief

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- United Airlines Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit in New York federal court claiming the company reneged on its promise not to cut workers' pay rates or benefits in exchange for receiving federal relief funds less than two weeks after it accepted $5 billion under the coronavirus rescue package. In their complaint on Tuesday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO and IAMAW District Lodge 141 alleged that United breached federal and state contract laws and violated the Railway Labor Act by attempting to force roughly 27,000 passenger service and fleet service employees into part-time positions. Contrary to...

