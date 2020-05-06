High Court Booking.com Case Highlights Stale TM Test

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Aside from a little static, Monday's oral arguments in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com BV case went off without a hitch — the first telephonic argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, necessitated in this age of COVID-19. Novelty was not limited to the telephonic appearance of the court and parties: The legal issue presented itself required the court to square old-fashioned statutory text and case law with the modern, plugged-in world. Earlier Proceedings The central question in the case was whether adding ".com" to an otherwise generic term somehow transforms that term into a trademark. In particular, at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS