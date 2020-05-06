Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCRA Suit Claims LexisNexis' Consumer Data Isn't Up-To-Date

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in Georgia federal court claiming it breached the Fair Credit Reporting Act by not keeping the consumer tax lien and civil judgment data it provides in reports to creditors up-to-date.

The lawsuit, filed by Chad Bacon, claims that the data and analytics company has not taken reasonable steps to ensure that it updates the reports it provides to credit lenders and collectors when consumers like him resolve their tax debts or get a civil judgment expunged or dismissed.

Bacon claims he was denied a loan from People's Bank in 2018 based partly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!