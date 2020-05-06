FCRA Suit Claims LexisNexis' Consumer Data Isn't Up-To-Date

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in Georgia federal court claiming it breached the Fair Credit Reporting Act by not keeping the consumer tax lien and civil judgment data it provides in reports to creditors up-to-date. The lawsuit, filed by Chad Bacon, claims that the data and analytics company has not taken reasonable steps to ensure that it updates the reports it provides to credit lenders and collectors when consumers like him resolve their tax debts or get a civil judgment expunged or dismissed. Bacon claims he was denied a loan from People's Bank in 2018 based partly...

