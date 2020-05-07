No Privilege Shield For Firm Consultant, Express Scripts Says

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Communications between a benefits consultant and lawyers for an Illinois city in a drug price suit aren't protected by work-product privilege because he was never hired as an expert in the case, Express Scripts Inc. has told an Illinois federal court. Saying the consultant played a "critical" role in negotiating benefit deals covering hormone drug Acthar, Express Scripts argued Tuesday that any views he later expressed to lawyers representing the city of Rockford about that subject was a proper target of discovery. The overall nature of the relationship between the consultant, John Adler of ELMC Risk Solutions LLC, and Rockford counsel...

