US Presses EU To Withdraw Tariffs Over Boeing Tax Break

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative is pressing the European Union to back down in a longstanding dispute over subsidies for airplane manufacturing, after the state of Washington dropped a tax benefit that aided Boeing. The U.S. said Monday that it notified the World Trade Organization that it was in compliance with its orders and that the EU, which initially challenged the subsidies in 2004, should drop retaliatory tariffs. "This step ensures that there is no valid basis for the EU to retaliate against any U.S. goods," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement released by his office. "For more than 15 years, the...

