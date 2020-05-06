3rd Circ. Says Cops Can Give Personal 'Overview' At Trial

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said law enforcement witnesses may address investigatory matters within their "personal knowledge" to kick off criminal trials, setting ground rules for so-called "overview" testimony in the appellate court's first precedential opinion on the subject as it upheld the convictions of three players in a timeshare consulting scheme. A circuit panel outlined those parameters on Tuesday in rejecting objections from Adam Lacerda, Ian Resnick and Genevieve Manzoni to such testimony by an FBI special agent at the start of the 2013 trial leading to their convictions on charges of stealing millions from timeshare owners through bogus consulting services from...

