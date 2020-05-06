Sinclair To Pay $48M To End FCC Probe Of Axed Tribune Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has agreed to pay a record $48 million civil penalty to end a Federal Communications Commission investigation into its behavior during its now-scrapped merger with Tribune Media Co., the FCC announced Wednesday. The FCC trumpeted the penalty as the largest ever paid by a broadcaster in the FCC's 86-year history, adding that it would close an investigation into Sinclair's disclosure of information relating to its proposed acquisition of Tribune television and radio stations. "The agreement also closes investigations into whether the company has met its obligations to negotiate retransmission consent agreements in good faith and its failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS