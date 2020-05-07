New York MTA To Pay $5.4M To Settle FLSA Overtime Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The operator of some of New York City's major toll bridges and tunnels will shell out $5.4 million to settle a suit accusing it of stiffing its sergeants and lieutenants on overtime by not paying them for work done before and after their shifts. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick on Wednesday approved the settlement to resolve a Fair Labor Standards Act suit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and its Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority. There was the possibility that moving forward with the case would be costly, which the judge said was a factor that weighed in favor of approving...

