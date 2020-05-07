Real Estate Rumors: Sidewalk Labs, Allakos, CalPERS

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Toronto government body that's been negotiating with a Google affiliate for a new campus in the city had in recent weeks reached terms of a $1.3 billion deal it was comfortable with, and it was the Google affiliate that called the deal off, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. Google's Sidewalk Labs said Thursday it's abandoning a project years in the making to build a planned community on Toronto's waterfront, and the Globe reported Thursday that the ball had been in Sidewalk Labs' court and that Waterfront Toronto had been seeking...

