Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Most Of Google Assistant Privacy Suit Nixed, For Now

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has nixed most of the claims from a proposed class action alleging Google Assistant software surreptitiously records consumers without consent, ruling that the consumers failed to give details to show why they should have expected privacy during the allegedly recorded conversations.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Wednesday dismissed nine of the 11 counts challenged by Google, granting leave to amend in all instances, and keeping parts of the putative class' claims that the search giant violated the Stored Communications Act and California's Unfair Competition Law.

More than half the claims that were tossed struggled, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!