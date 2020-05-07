Most Of Google Assistant Privacy Suit Nixed, For Now

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has nixed most of the claims from a proposed class action alleging Google Assistant software surreptitiously records consumers without consent, ruling that the consumers failed to give details to show why they should have expected privacy during the allegedly recorded conversations. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Wednesday dismissed nine of the 11 counts challenged by Google, granting leave to amend in all instances, and keeping parts of the putative class' claims that the search giant violated the Stored Communications Act and California's Unfair Competition Law. More than half the claims that were tossed struggled, in...

