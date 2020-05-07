Moving Co. Gets ERISA Suit Over Stock Plan Transferred

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An ERISA suit accusing former RVNB Holdings Inc. officers of using an employee stock ownership plan to rip off workers is heading to the Northern District of Texas, after a federal judge ruled that the plan's forum selection clause is valid and not precluded by the federal benefits law. In his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III granted the motion to transfer from the defendants in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, which include former RVNB officers, a plan trustee and two trusts. The judge was unconvinced by former employees Jessica Casey and Jason Coleman that a...

