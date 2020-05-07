3rd Circ. Mostly OKs $112M Atty Fees In NFL Concussion Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld most of the $112.5 million awarded to attorneys representing football players in the National Football League's concussion settlement, but said a lower court had to justify an award of $350,000 to a group of objectors' lawyers. A three-judge panel said the lower court gave no explanation for how it came up with the $350,000 allocated to attorneys representing a group of objectors led by onetime Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca, and that it only said the requested $20 million fee was "unreasonable" and that the awarded fee was sufficient considering the attorneys' work. "Because the...

