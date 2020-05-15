Health Hires: Polsinelli, DLA Piper, Eckert Seamans

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli nabbed health care attorneys in Seattle and Los Angeles, DLA Piper scooped up a former Baker Donelson shareholder in D.C., and Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC poached a trial attorney from Shook Hardy & Bacon, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Polsinelli Lori A. Oliver Lori A. Oliver has joined Polsinelli's health care department as a shareholder in Seattle after spending 10 years as a senior official at University of Washington Medicine. Oliver, who will help the firm expand its West Coast footprint and develop its consulting group that advises...

