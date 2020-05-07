DOL Says Benefits Manager Split With $7M In Unpaid Claims

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Advanced Benefits Management Systems USA Inc. violated federal benefits law by diverting $7 million that was supposed to cover health care claims to bankroll a construction company owned by the CEO's son and other business ventures, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor. The third-party plan administrator that maintained health care plans sponsored by at least 108 employers violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by commingling employers' payments that should have been separated into claims funds and administrative fees and using the funds for other purposes unrelated to the plans, according to the lawsuit filed in...

