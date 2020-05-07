High Court Urged To Let Judges, Not Juries, Set FRAND Rate

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit misinterpreted the Constitution when finding that juries get to decide the royalty rate for licenses of standard-essential patents in cases where patent owners violate certain licensing commitments, TCL has told the U.S. Supreme Court as part of a dispute with Ericsson. The royalty rate assigned to standard-essential patents when the owner fails to offer a license on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms is part of an injunction, not an assessment of damages more akin to patent infringement, TCL said in a Supreme Court petition docketed Wednesday. While the latter might invoke the right to a jury trial, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS