Calif. Truckers Urge 9th Circ. To Uphold AB 5 Injunction

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The California Trucking Association told the Ninth Circuit Wednesday that a district court properly gave motor carriers a temporary legal shield while they pursue their constitutional challenge to a Golden State law that raises the bar for legally classifying workers as independent contractors. The CTA, along with independent drivers Ravinder Singh and Thomas Odom, filed an answering brief with the Ninth Circuit defending U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez's Jan. 16 preliminary injunction barring Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry, finding that the state law likely interferes with federal regulations governing motor...

