Alsup Scolds Apple, Cisco For 'G-R-E-E-D' In Atty Fee Bid

Law360, San Francisco (May 7, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup admonished Apple and Cisco during a telephone hearing Thursday, asserting that the tech giants tried to land inflated attorney fee awards after beating Straight Path IP Group's infringement litigation and saying they used "abusive" tactics and were motivated by "greed, G-R-E-E-D." "You played games," Judge Alsup told Cisco Systems Inc. and Apple Inc., referring to their initial bid for $10 million in attorney fees and costs last year that led him to order that they redo their bids and to appoint a special master to determine fees. "It is so upsetting to me that I almost denied it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS