Hyundai's Offer To Settle Engine Defect Suits Gets Initial OK

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday granted conditional, preliminary approval of Hyundai and its affiliate Kia's deal to end a consolidated group of proposed class actions over a defect in engines of millions of cars that caused some of them to burst into flames. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton noted that the parties have not "quantified" the proposed settlement's value, but the companies announced in the fall they had set aside $758 million to settle class actions in the U.S. and South Korea. The proposed settlement does grant preliminary certification of 4.1 million class members and offer details on proposed relief,...

