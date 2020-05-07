Fla. Appeals Court Reinstates Verdict Against 3 Tobacco Cos.

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has reinstated a partially vacated $1.8 million verdict over a woman's smoking-related death, finding there was enough evidence about the woman's smoking habits to support all findings against three tobacco makers in the Engle progeny trial. The appeals court on Wednesday reinstated findings of strict liability, negligence and punitive damages over the death of Grace Santoro in 1998 after a 1997 lung cancer diagnosis. The trial court had set aside those parts of the verdict after finding there wasn't enough evidence about the individual defendants: Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds, and Liggett Group LLC. James Santoro's expert...

