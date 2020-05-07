Bridgegate Ruling Shows Not All Dirty Politics Is A Crime

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- In case prosecutors didn't get the message from previous corruption rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court's Thursday decision unanimously nixing the "Bridgegate" convictions serves as a stark reminder that not every misdeed by a public official amounts to a crime, no matter how unsavory the politics, experts said. Closing lanes on the George Washington Bridge may have been an abuse of power but "federal fraud law leaves much public corruption to the states (or their electorates) to rectify," the U.S. Supreme Court said. (AP) Following a series of similar opinions, the high court delivered that warning in one voice, upending the fraud convictions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS