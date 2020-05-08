Feds Fight Huawei Bid To Share Discovery With Fugitive CFO

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged a New York federal court to uphold discovery restrictions in its case against Huawei and top executive Meng Wanzhou, arguing that the protective order blocks Meng from misusing discovery to continue to avoid extradition to the U.S. The June 2019 protective order "explicitly prevents" Huawei from sharing discovery materials with Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, who has resisted extradition to the U.S. since her arrest in Canada in December 2018. "If such materials were provided to Meng, neither the government nor the court would be able to enforce the protections in the Huawei protective order against Meng, who...

