NY Judge Aids Nigeria In Criminal Cases Over $10B Award

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that Nigeria can subpoena 10 banks for information it says it needs to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to a British Virgin Island engineering firm's bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion arbitral claim. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled Thursday that Nigeria can subpoena JP Morgan Chase, Citibank NA and others for discovery material it says could help prosecute the officials who allegedly helped Process & Industrial Developments Limited secure a multibillion-dollar contract to build a gas processing plant, which it later leveraged into a $9.6 billion arbitral award. The country has accused the entity...

