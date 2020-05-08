Tribe's Gambling Arm Wants Out Of Casino Contracts Row

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gambling authority on Thursday urged a Michigan federal court to dismiss a lawsuit lodged by two development companies accusing it of breaching contracts related to the construction of two new casinos. The Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority asserts the developers — JLLJ Development and Lansing Future Development LLC — seek to achieve through litigation what they did not through contract negotiations and lack jurisdiction because the suit is barred by tribal sovereign immunity. The developers "appear to have filed suit to continue to avoid their funding responsibilities" as provided by agreements under which they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS