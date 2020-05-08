Ex-Dallas Cowboy's TMZ Libel Suit Greenlit By Texas Justices

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker can proceed with a libel suit against celebrity news site TMZ about an article alleging he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot, while three dissenting judges said the ruling guts legislation mitigating defamation suits. In a 5-3 decision, the state's high court found that emails and phone calls between TMZ reporter Elizabeth McKernan and three-time Super Bowl champion Robert Jones' lawyer constituted a request for a correction, clarification or retraction under the state's Defamation Mitigation Act even though the word "request" was never explicitly used, according to the opinion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS