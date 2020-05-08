Loeb & Loeb And Stroock Steer $75M Bronx Retail Loan

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP represented Capital One on its $75 million loan to a Feil Organization entity for a retail center in the Bronx while Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP represented the borrower, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Capital One NA is for Concourse Plaza at 198 and 200 E. 161st St. and 780 and 820 Concourse Village West. Of the $75 million figure, roughly $11.2 million is new financing for the center, while the remainder is a refinance of preexisting debt there. The borrower is CP Associates LLC, which is affiliated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS