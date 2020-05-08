Trump Subpoena Suits Not Mere Political Spats, Justices Told

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- House committees' suits to enforce subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial records are not fundamentally political and can be decided in the courts, Trump, the committees and the U.S. Solicitor General told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. The Supreme Court had asked the parties for additional briefs on the political question doctrine. (AP) In separate briefs, the justices were told that they had the authority to review Trump's attempts to block congressional subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank, Capital One and Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP. Courts are not barred from hearing the cases by the political question doctrine, which asks...

