Payors In Ranbaxy MDL Lose 2 State Claims On Notice Rules

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday cut a pair of state claims from a suit by health care plans and consumers accusing Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals of gaming the generic-drug approval system, finding the plaintiffs did not follow required advance-notice rules. Consumer protection laws in California and West Virginia mandate that a consumer alert an accused party that it is going to be sued a few weeks before the complaint hits the docket. The drug purchasers argued that notice was unnecessary because Ranbaxy had plenty of advance notice about their claims — the direct buyers in the multidistrict litigation first made nearly identical...

