Underwriter Wants $41M Harvey Claim In Arbitration

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Insurance underwriter AmRisc GP LLC urged a federal court on Thursday to send a southeast Texas county's lawsuit over more than $41 million damage to one of its properties caused by Hurricane Harvey to arbitration even though it didn't sign an underlying policy. The underlying dispute involves a commercial insurance policy that Nueces County obtained from several underwriters in 2017. The policy contains an arbitration clause and although AmRisc didn't sign the policy at issue, it says it has a right to compel arbitration. The county's claims against AmRisc rely on the terms of the policy and are "inextricably intertwined with...

