Rolls-Royce Urges 7th Circ. To Sink Parts Maker's Docs Bid

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A U.K. tribunal has rejected many of Servotronics Inc.'s "excessively broad" document requests in a $12.8 million arbitration, Rolls-Royce told the Seventh Circuit, saying the appeals court should likewise reject the aerospace component parts maker's parallel bid pending before it. Rolls-Royce filed the arbitration in question in a bid to force Servotronics to pay $12.8 million after the British engine maker reached a settlement with Boeing following a testing accident involving a Rolls-Royce engine. Rolls-Royce claims that one of its engines, which had been installed in a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, caught fire during testing due to a Servotronics-manufactured valve that...

