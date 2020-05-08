'Varsity Blues' Parents Lose Bid To Dismiss Charges

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday refused to throw out charges against actress Lori Loughlin and other parents in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, finding that prosecutors did not willfully conceal evidence from the defense. Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave Boston federal court in April 2019. The couple and other parents failed to escape charges in the "Varsity Blues" case Friday. (AP) U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton found that while prosecutors should have moved more quickly to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence from the purported bribery scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, there was no willful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS