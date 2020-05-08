House Panel Urges FCC To Reconsider Ligado 5G Decision

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Leaders of the House Armed Services Committee urged the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider its contentious decision allowing for a satellite fifth-generation network adjacent to GPS spectrum, saying it likely violates a statutory requirement for minimizing interference to GPS. The commission's vote to allow Ligado Networks to operate 5G wireless infrastructure in the so-called L-band appears to be inconsistent with a clause in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the FCC to address concerns about interference with Global Positioning System operations before approving such changes, Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., and ranking member Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said in a May 7...

