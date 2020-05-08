DOJ Launches Probe Into Raytheon's Payments In Middle East

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into whether a joint venture of defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. and the French aerospace company Thales Group has made improper payments to certain Middle East countries since 2014, according to Raytheon's quarterly statement released Thursday. The criminal probe comes after Raytheon disclosed in a February financial report that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year for information about the companies' joint venture, called Thales-Raytheon Systems. Raytheon, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, said in its report Thursday that the parallel investigations are looking into...

