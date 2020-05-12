Zantac Makers Say Drug Has No Cancer Link As MDL Opens

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers caught up in the multidistrict litigation over heartburn medication Zantac told a Florida federal court Tuesday the lawsuits are "based on a series of mights and maybes," saying there's no evidence of a causal link between the drug and cancer. In an initial conference before U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, the defendants said the science just isn't there to link Zantac, and its generic equivalent ranitidine, with the many types of cancer claimed by the plaintiffs. "The law is supposed to lag science," Anand Agneshwar, who represents drugmaker Sanofi SA and laid out the case for the defendants. "It's...

