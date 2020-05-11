Texas Justices Urged To Revisit Atty 'Push Poll' Sanction Case

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A couple whose son died in a gas pipeline explosion wants the Texas Supreme Court to reconsider its finding that a lawyer for the pipeline company couldn't be sanctioned over a telephone poll that allegedly tainted the case's jury pool, saying Friday the decision threatens the Seventh Amendment. Ken and Becky Teel, whose son died in the blast, as well as neighbors Ross and Meg Rushing, whose home was damaged, asked the state's high court for another look at the April decision. The high court found that attorney Bill Brewer, a lawyer for gas line maker Titeflex Corp., didn't act in...

