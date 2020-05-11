Jury Should Decide 'Varsity Blues' Parents' Fate, Feds Say

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors pushed back against an array of defense efforts to toss charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case on Friday, saying the high-profile case should proceed to trial in the fall before a Massachusetts jury. After prevailing on one dismissal motion by actress Lori Loughlin and other parents charged in the case that cited alleged prosecutorial misconduct, the government filed a 62-page omnibus opposition attempting to shoot down multiple other arguments the defendants have put forth to try to get the case kicked before it goes to trial in October. Among the arguments made by the parents is that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS