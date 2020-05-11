Martha's Vineyard Artist Must Catalog Works In Porn IP Case

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Martha's Vineyard artist surprised to find her rented-out island home was used for a series of adult films has 45 days to catalog how long each of her works appeared in the movies if she wants to press copyright claims against the pornography company, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris — who made clear in February that neither she nor a jury would screen 14 feature-length adult films in order to decide the case — gave Leah Bennett a month and a half to come up with "a document describing which of Bassett's copyrighted works...

