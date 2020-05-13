Space Experts Call For US Unity On Tackling Orbital Junk

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- As the expanding mass of space junk in orbit continues to up the risk of collisions in space missions, the U.S. government can only combat the hazard if it taps a single agency to spearhead the country's mitigation efforts, experts said at a virtual event Wednesday. Victoria Samson, a director at the D.C.-based Secure World Foundation, which focuses on space sustainability issues, said turf fights between government branches have hobbled U.S. efforts to reduce the risks presented by the more than a hundred million pieces of orbital debris hovering above the Earth. The Trump administration and Congress haven't been able to...

