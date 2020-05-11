Dems Say DOD Funds Needed To Fight Russia, Not Build Wall

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Top Democrats in the House Foreign Affairs Committee pointed to the Kremlin's latest misdeeds in their fight against President Donald Trump's bid to divert funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to fund his long-promised southern border wall. On Friday, 19 members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., signed onto a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that urged them "to respect Congress' authority and immediately cease the use of these critical funds to prop up President Trump's failed border wall initiative." "Taking funds from the European Deterrence Initiative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS