Diamond Resorts Wants Timeshare-Exit Mailer Declared False

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Timeshare giant Diamond Resorts asked a Florida federal judge Monday for a win on its claim that a direct mailer from timeshare exit company Newton Group is false and a violation of the Lanham Act because it incorrectly says that developers can "raise maintenance fees with no restriction."

Diamond asked the court for partial summary judgment on its Lanham Act claim over what the company says is a false mailer that is meant to trick customers into hiring Newton to get out of their timeshare contracts.

"This advertising is false and designed to scare consumers into reconsidering their continued ownership of...

