NY Judge Reluctantly Voids Sears Lease Decision

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Monday vacated her own ruling that the new owner of Sears Holding Corp.'s stores can't assume the retail chain's Mall of America lease, finding "with great regret" that she never had jurisdiction to hear the case. In a 30-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said Transform Holdco's argument contesting her jurisdiction to hear MOAC Mall Holdings' appeal was a last-minute "gambit" that reversed the position Transform had taken in bankruptcy court, but said the law still required her to consider the issue. "Having done so, I conclude, with great regret, that this court lacked...

