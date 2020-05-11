NYC Soup Dumpling Spots Nibble Away At Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Monday let the operators of Joe's Shanghai in Chinatown off the hook in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit, finding that the operators couldn't be held responsible for overtime violations claimed at other Joe's Shanghai locations in the Big Apple. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman in his order granted the motion to dismiss the claims against the operators related to the Chinatown location, though the defendants related to the Joe's Shanghai locations in Midtown and Flushing will still have to face the FLSA case. According to the order, the workers had argued that the Chinatown...

