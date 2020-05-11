Boeing Can't Nix Maintenance Co.'s $2M Jury Trial Win

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Monday denied Boeing's request to toss a now-defunct maintenance company's $2.1 million breach-of-contract win against the defense contractor, saying jurors saw sufficient evidence to reasonably conclude that Boeing breached their deal by bidding solo on a $1 billion-plus Air Force contract. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor shut down The Boeing Co.'s bid for judgment as a matter of law, finding there to be sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to find in favor of Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc., which sued Boeing in 2011 alleging that it caused AAI to go belly up by stealing trade...

