Hagens Berman Sued For Misleading Thalidomide Client

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota woman who has lived with serious disabilities since birth sued Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP on Monday in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming the law firm misled her about her chances of success in litigation alleging the drug thalidomide caused birth defects. Carolyn Sampson said she was hoodwinked by Hagens Berman, name partner Steve Berman and attorney Kay Gunderson Reeves. Sampson said the lawyers and the firm promised her a swift victory with a nice payout, but she soon found herself living a story "as old as the legal profession." "It is the story of lawyers who over-promised, under-delivered, and...

