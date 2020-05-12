Bridgegate Ruling Reins In Federal Prosecutorial Power

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- On May 7, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held in Kelly v. United States that the "Bridgegate" political retribution scheme did not violate the wire fraud or federal-program fraud statutes.[1] Although the government proved that the defendants devised and facilitated the closing of multiple lanes of the George Washington Bridge in September 2013, resulting in days of traffic gridlock, the court reasoned that the charged conduct was an exercise of regulatory power that did not concern a property interest, and any implementation costs associated with the traffic lane realignment, although government property, were a byproduct of the scheme rather than its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS