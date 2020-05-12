XL Entities Dismissed From $267M TCPA Judgment Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed XL America Inc. and XL Group Ltd. from a suit over a $267 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act award won by classes of consumers, saying the court lacks specific jurisdiction over the entities. The certified classes, led by Ignacio Perez, had argued the XL companies were heavily involved in an underlying suit involving their affiliate, Indian Harbor Insurance Co., which insured a debt collector that violated the TCPA for its robocalls. But in her order Monday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sided with the XL companies' arguments that jurisdiction over them cannot be established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS