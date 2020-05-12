Think Tank Urges 9th Circ To Rethink Bar For Antitrust

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An antitrust think tank asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a suit brought by LG and Samsung workers against their employers over a no-poach deal that allegedly discourages salary competition, saying a three-judge panel of the appeals court set too high a bar for bringing private actions against alleged antitrust conspiracies. The American Antitrust Institute, or AAI, which advocates for strong antitrust enforcement, filed an amicus brief in the West Coast appeals court Monday urging the full lineup of the circuit to revive the workers' challenge to the companies' alleged deal not to hire each other's workers. Two named plaintiffs are trying to get the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS